Stellies end Bucs' blistering start to the season

Stellenbosch handed Orlando Pirates their maiden league defeat of the season, beating them 1-0, courtesy of Devin Titus's goal here on Sunday.
Pirates had, for the first time in the PSL era, won their first seven league fixtures. Pirates didn't tamper with the starting XI that stunned Algerian giants CR Belouizdad 2-1 in their CAF Champions League Group B opener in Algiers earlier in the week, while Stellenbosch made a few changes to the starting line-up that lost 2-0 away to Stade Malien of Mali in their Confederation Group B opener on Wednesday.
Centre-back Ismaël Touré returned to the starting line-up, replacing right-back Kyle Jurgens, forcing another natural centre-half Thabo Moloisane to be shifted to right-back.
The pair of Sanele Barns and Ibraheem Jabaa, who had started in Mali, came off the bench with Andre de Jong and Ashley Cupido taking their slots in the starting XI, while Jayden Adams's spot was taken by Chumani Butsanka.
Pirates dominated the first half with Makhehleni Makhaula and Thalente Mbatha winning almost every ball in the midfield ahead of their Stellies counterparts Butsaka and Sihle Nduli. The Sea Robbers created a few half chances but Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens was equal to the task, denying the likes of Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng from distance.
Pirates would eventually pay for not using their dominance to find a goal when the visitors broke the deadlock, via Titus in the 33rd minute against the run of play. Nduli's delightful pass from the centre circle found the speeding Titus, who just beat the oncoming Sipho Chaine.
Pirates had a chance to equalise deep in stoppage time when referee Philangenkosi Khumalo awarded them an indirect free-kick inside the box after penalising Stephens for handling the ball with one glove. Patrick Maswanganyi skied that indirect free-kick after Mofokeng had set him up.
Pirates were even more purposeful in their play in the second period, while Stellies were more focused on winding down time. The home side nearly equalised on the hour mark when Kabelo Dlamini, who replaced Makhaula early in the second period, was denied by the crossbar.
Evidence Makgopa should have easily slotted home a decent cross from Mofokeng in the 64th minute but he miscued the ball.
Nkosinathi Sibisi also wasted a glorious chance in the 89th minute, unleashing a weak shot that was easily saved by Stephens from close range.
SowetanLIVE
Stellies end Bucs' blistering start to the season
Titus strike in packed Orlando give Pirates first league loss
Image: Lefty Shivambu
SowetanLIVE
