Sundowns ready to make amends after tough, winless week - Kekana

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has revealed that they have done an introspection as the team after failing to get results in their last two matches. He added they are taking full responsibility for the loss and the draw in the two games.
After they were stunned 2-1 by Magesi in the Carling Knockout final last week, Masandawana drew their CAF Champions League Group B opener with AS Maniema Union at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.
While Magesi are rookies in the SA Premiership, Maniema are also rookies in the Champions League.
Kekana is optimistic they will start getting positive results again, as they switch their focus to the Betway Premiership against visiting Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (8pm).
“It has been a tough week, with disappointed from the cup final and not getting victory at home in our first Champions League game [in the group phase]. We are trying to pick each other up. We know it is still a long season ahead,” Kekana told the club media department yesterday.
“We can't cry over spilled milk, we just need to rectify where we need to and make sure we start winning games again.
“We are trying to hold each other accountable, to start getting positive results. I think we have all been doing a lot of introspection and we are happy that as players we were able to hold each other accountable.”
Sekhukhune are also smarting from the 3-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of TS Galaxy at home also on Tuesday and Kekana feels this will make the encounter more difficult as they will look to bounce back to winning ways as well.
“When teams come to play against us they are fired up. We know that they lost their last game against TS Galaxy but they have a good squad, good players as well and a good coach [Lehlohonolo Seema],” he said.
“So, it's going to be another tough game. We are going through a tough patch right now and it happens. It is not every day that things go your way."
SowetanLIVE
Sundowns ready to make amends after tough, winless week - Kekana
Limping champions aim to find form as Sekhukhune visit
Image: Lefty Shivambu
