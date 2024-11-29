Nabi also gave players like Du Preez, Pule Mmodi and Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa rare starts against Bay. In fact, Mthethwa had not played even a single minute under Nabi before starting against the Natal Rich Boyz. The trio impressed the Tunisian, though he highlighted there was still room for improvement.
“I am very happy with the players that started today, especially Ashley. His confidence will be boosted going forward. OX had an unbelievable performance and Mmodi did his job very well but we believe that they can do better,'' Nabi said.
Meanwhile, Royal coach John Maduka has bemoaned facing Chiefs without his first-choice striker Sera Motebang, who's scored two of Thwihli Thwahla's six league goals thus far this season. Motebang was sent off for using his hand to blow a goal-bound shot in their Tuesday's 3-2 defeat against provincial rivals Golden Arrows. Sedwyn George is expected to spearhead Royal's attack in Motebang's absence.
“It is a huge loss ... a big blow to have someone like Sera suspended for a game against Chiefs but this gives other players the opportunity to also raise their hands,'' Maduka said.
SowetanLIVE
Sirino returns to boost Chiefs against Royal
Nabi reveals star player has recovered but couldn't be risked
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has promised to unleash star playmaker Gaston Sirino on Royal AM on Saturday, citing injury concerns and Reeve Frosler's red card as the reasons the Uruguayan couldn't feature against Richards Bay.
Chiefs host struggling Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (5.45pm). Amakhosi are high in confidence after managing to beat Bay 2-1, despite playing the better part of the second half with 10 men after Frosler was sent off in the 48th minute at the same venue on Wednesday.
Sirino and other few regulars such as striker Ranga Chivaviro and midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi remained unused substitutes against Bay. Wandile Duba and Ashley du Preez were on target for Chiefs, while Yanela Mbuthuma scored Bay's consolation in the 91st minute.
“He [Sirino] is coming from an injury. Even in the tournament that we played in PE [the Home of Legends Cup], he was injured. We were planning to give him some minutes but given the circumstances of the red card, we couldn't risk it. We will see him in the next game against Royal AM,'' Nabi said.
Nabi also gave players like Du Preez, Pule Mmodi and Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa rare starts against Bay. In fact, Mthethwa had not played even a single minute under Nabi before starting against the Natal Rich Boyz. The trio impressed the Tunisian, though he highlighted there was still room for improvement.
“I am very happy with the players that started today, especially Ashley. His confidence will be boosted going forward. OX had an unbelievable performance and Mmodi did his job very well but we believe that they can do better,'' Nabi said.
Meanwhile, Royal coach John Maduka has bemoaned facing Chiefs without his first-choice striker Sera Motebang, who's scored two of Thwihli Thwahla's six league goals thus far this season. Motebang was sent off for using his hand to blow a goal-bound shot in their Tuesday's 3-2 defeat against provincial rivals Golden Arrows. Sedwyn George is expected to spearhead Royal's attack in Motebang's absence.
“It is a huge loss ... a big blow to have someone like Sera suspended for a game against Chiefs but this gives other players the opportunity to also raise their hands,'' Maduka said.
SowetanLIVE
All systems go for crunch Carling Knockout quarterfinal between Chiefs and Sundowns
WATCH | Mandla Masango tips Chiefs to beat Sundowns in Carling Knockout quarterfinal
Key battles in final: Can Abrahams stop Ribeiro?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos