Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is adamant Jamaica – especially their Manchester City star striker Khadija Shaw – will give them a physical test they need to improve the physical aspect of their game ahead of 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).
Banyana and the Reggae Girls face off in a double friendly at Catherine Hall in Montego Bay. The first fixture is billed for Saturday (3am SA time), while the second clash is on Tuesday (2.30am).
"They [Jamaica] can play too, but also the physicality they bring [is very important] because I think that's one area we struggle a lot with," said Ellis.
"At Wafcon, we are going to play a team that has the physicality and we have to prepare for that at a higher level to make sure when that happens, we are ready. With Shaw in the squad, that's the physicality that we are looking for, and that will challenge our team... we have to find solutions for that obviously."
Banyana, who are the defending champions, already know their Group C rivals for Wafcon's first round – Ghana, Tanzania and Mali.
Reggae Girlz right test for Banyana – Ellis
Coach says the likes of Man City's Shaw ideal challenge for SA women's team
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
The tournament will be hosted by Morocco from July 5-26 2025.
"Now that we know how our opponents are, we can start working and analysing them but, obviously, the first game is the most important game. Looking at the draw, it could possibly be Ghana that we play first, so we have to be on top of our game,'' Ellis said.
Banyana's Hildah Magaia, Karabo Dhlamini and Sibulele Holweni have withdrawn from the squad to face Jamaica. Antonia Maponya, Lonathemba Mhlongo and Thubelihle Shamase were called up as replacements, although Mhlongo couldn't travel due to visa issues.
"Unfortunately Hildah picked up an injury at her club and we got a very late notification. Sibulele is also not well and we also received information from Sundowns that Karabo was injured.
"Nthabiseng Majiya came late to camp... we then assessed her and found out that she was also injured, so she couldn't travel,'' Ellis stated.
