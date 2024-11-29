Orlando Pirates will be hoping to maintain their 100% winning record in the league when they host a somewhat wounded Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
For the first time in the PSL era, Pirates have won their first seven Betway Premiership games, sitting at the summit. The Sea Robbers' morale has also been boosted by stunning Algerian giants CR Belouizdad in their CAF Champions League Group C opener on Tuesday, while Stellenbosch lost their Confederation Cup Group B opener 2-0 away to Stade Malien of Mali.
This game promises to be a thriller as the two have produced a whopping 25 goals in the 10 occasions they clashed in the league. It has never happened that this fixture doesn't have at least one goal.
Pirates will be eager to get revenge as Stellies completed a league double over them last season, winning 3-2 at Orlando Stadium and 1-0 in their backyard.
Meanwhile, Stellies tactician Steve Barker suggested they didn't deserve to lose in Mali, saying the hosts were not better than them. He described the fixture as a "good experience" for his young squad, and expressed his happiness they managed to give minutes to nine players who are below the age of 23.
"It's not the result we wanted. I don't think they [Malien] were the better team. The goal they scored was the only chance they created in the whole first half. We played nine players under the age of 23, so it was a good experience for us. I believe we will overturn this result at home,'' Barker said.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: SuperSport v Gallants, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm)
Saturday: Bay v AmaZulu, King Zwelithini, (3.30pm); Chiefs v Royal, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm); Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Loftus Versfeld (8pm); Chippa v Magesi, Buffalo City Municipality (8pm)
Sunday: Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando (3.30pm); Arrows v CPT City, Mpumalanga; Polokwane v Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba (5:45pm)
Pirates aim to hold on to top spot in league
Stellies limp to Orlando after CAF loss in Mali
