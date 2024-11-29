Following their back-to-back wins in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Hungry Lions want to build on that momentum when they visit struggling Leruma United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
Lions beat Casric Stars and Milford in their last two matches to move to seventh on the table and coach Hendry Basie said they want to maintain that momentum.
Leruma will head into this game without a win in their last four matches, losing three and drawing the other. The last time they registered a win was on October 20, when they edged Casric Stars.
"It is not going to be easy., Leruma wants to get out of there and we also want to progress and keep the momentum," Basie told Sowetan.
"But one is excited that we got two wins in a row. At least the confidence is a little bit better and we can go into that match with morale high and hoping to get maximum points. This league is very difficult, and it is an away game, obviously we want to make it three in a row. We will see how it goes on Sunday. Football is something that you can't predict. It's going to be difficult, that's the only thing that I can tell."
Lions are eight points behind leaders Milford after 11 matches, but Basie is not fazed by the gap, saying anything can still happen in the season.
"There are still a lot of games to go, and for me, this league will be decided in the last 10 matches, where you will see teams starting to run away with it," he said.
Fixtures
Today: Highbury v Baroka, Gelvandale (1pm); Spurs v JDR, Athlone (3.30pm)
Tomorrow: Milford v Stars, Princess Magogo (3.30pm); Upington v Durban, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3.30pm); Kruger v Orbit, KaNyamazane (3.30pm); Venda v Callies, Thohoyandou (3.30pm).
Sunday: Leruma v Lions, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm); University of PTA v Leopards, Tuks (3.30pm).
Lions hungry for more wins
Off-form Leruma could be perfect fodder for Basie's team
Image: Philip Maeta
