Seema sorry for Babina Noko's 'bad day at the office'

“We didn't have energy, we didn't fight for us... they [Galaxy] were winning the second balls, they were winning the duels, they were quicker than us and they were winning even the long balls in the air. We are playing a game on Saturday away [against Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium], so we have to bounce back and make sure we get the points.''
Seema apologised to fans for a “bad day at the office” against Galaxy, who had not won any league game thus far this season before stunning Babina Noko in their backyard. Sekhukhune had not played since beating Richards Bay 2-0 at home on October 29. But Seema didn't want to blame the Fifa break for their “flat” display. “We can say it is a bad day at the office. We will take the blame because I think we've let our supporters down in a game where we were playing at home. We weren't good,'' he said.
"We want to apologise to them. Today, the better team won. Everything went wrong for us. I don't want to blame the long break because we were training, playing friendlies.''
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema wants his side to put their 3-1 defeat against TS Galaxy behind them as quickly as possible, slamming their overall performance on the day as they aim to bounce back against Mamelodi Sundowns.
A Trésor Tshibwabwa's own goal broke the deadlock for Galaxy as early as the 23rd minute. Victor Letsoalo, who previously played for Babina Noko, and Dženan Zajmović registered their names on the score sheet for the Rockets, while Lesedi Kapinga found a consolation strike for Sekhukhune late in the game at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
“I don't think we pitched today. I think we were flat ... the whole team. It's one game that we should forget about as quickly as possible, and the performance, because they [his players] were late in everything,'' Seema said.
