Kopo keen to bring Magesi down to earth

“But what we need to work on more is our ability to score goals because that's where we are struggling, so for the next two days, we will focus on that, yes, we understand the achievement they have and congratulations to Clinton [Larsen] and the team for that.
“But league games are different to cup matches. I think it's a different ball game and comes with a different mindset, it's a home game and we need to collect three points.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: SuperSport v Gallants, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm).
Saturday: Bay v AmaZulu, King Zwelithini, (3.30pm); Chiefs v Royal, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm); Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Loftus Versfeld (8pm); Chippa v Magesi, Buffalo City Municipality (8pm).
Sunday: Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando (3.30pm); Arrows v CPT City, Mpumalanga; Polokwane v Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba (5:45pm).
Chippa United coach Kwanele Kopo says they will be out to bring Magesi down to earth when they host them in the Betway Premiership match at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
Last weekend, Magesi were crowned Carling Knockout champions after stunning Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 at Free State Stadium. After Chippa's goalless draw with SuperSport United in the league match on Tuesday, Kopo said they will need to return to winning ways.
“We are facing a completely different opponent. Different style, SuperSport played on the front foot. Magesi play on the counterattack,” Kopo told the media after their match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
“We've looked at a couple of their games and we will look at our performance today [Tuesday] playing against SuperSport, but Magesi are the kind of team that you cannot afford to lose the ball carelessly because they will punish you on the counter-attack that's the first thing.
“They are physical, similar to SuperSport in terms of their approach. But their game dominantly in the last couple of matches has been played on counterattack. So, ball retention becomes important for us, counter-pressing becomes important for us and our rest-defence is going to become important.
