Dominant Liverpool beat Real Madrid to top Champions League

Liverpool regained top spot in the Champions League table and registered a first victory over Real Madrid in 15 years on Wednesday with a dominant 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.

Such was The Reds' superiority that they could afford the luxury of a rare Mohamed Salah penalty miss in between goals as they claimed a fifth win from five games to sit two points clear at the head of the new-look league format.

On a miserable night for the Spaniards, now 24th in the 36-team competition, Kylian Mbappé was well-shackled and also missed a penalty that would have drawn Real level against the run of play in the second half.

With Liverpool dominating possession and chances against the Champions League holders, Mac Allister struck the opener in the 52nd minute after a neat one-two with Conor Bradley in front of a delirious Kop end at Anfield.