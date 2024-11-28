Beganovic was adamant their win over Babina Noko was on merit, crediting the 15-day break they had before this game for affording him time to sell his ideas to the players, though he says he hasn't changed many things. “I know we deserved to win this game because of how we prepared in the last 15 days, training very hard and analysing the opponent," he said.
SowetanLIVE
Beganovic beams as Galaxy finally get to shine
New coach credits Fifa break for first win of the season
Image: Philip Maeta
New TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has stressed the significance of Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium, which was their first of the season in the league, and his first game in charge.
An own goal by Sekhukhune's Trésor Tshibwabwa in the 23rd minute put Galaxy in front, before Sekhukhune old boy Victor Letsoalo doubled their advantage 10 minutes later. Dženan Zajmović sealed the deal for the Rockets in the 65th minute, before Lesedi Kapinga netted a consolation in the 90th minute.
“It was very important to register this win because until today we had only two points and we were bottom of the table,'' Beganovic said.
The 41-year-old Bosnian was installed as Galaxy coach nearly three weeks ago following the departure of Sead Ramovic whom he assisted for two years. Ramovic joined Tanzanian giants Yanga.
Beganovic was adamant their win over Babina Noko was on merit, crediting the 15-day break they had before this game for affording him time to sell his ideas to the players, though he says he hasn't changed many things. “I know we deserved to win this game because of how we prepared in the last 15 days, training very hard and analysing the opponent," he said.
"The break helped us a lot. Those 15 days helped me to show my ideas to the players and they accepted them, it's amazing. I didn't change a lot because we had been playing well from the start but we lacked luck. Also, we had a tough schedule, we played six away games with only one game at home. I want to use more crosses and play direct football, that's all.”
Beganovic also handed former Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly his Galaxy debut, introducing him for Zajmović in the 69th minute. He praised Dolly's personality and the kind of footballer he is, insisting he wasn't yet fully fit to start games. “He's an amazing human being and also an amazing soccer player with great skills, but he still needs time to be fit to play 90 minutes. In the future, I think he will help us a lot,'' said the coach.
Promoted Beganovic vows Galaxy will shine again
Ramoreboli eyes Zebras job on a permanent basis
We mustn't take Magesi lightly, Lebusa warns
