Soccer

Bay coach Truter blames his players for losing to 10-man Chiefs

28 November 2024 - 12:52
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Brandon Truter, head coach of Richards Bay FC.
Brandon Truter, head coach of Richards Bay FC.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Richards Bay coach Brandon Truter was left feeling hard done by his players in their 2-1 loss to 10-man Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

I am feeling a bit let down. I think the game was there for the taking, to be honest. We were let down by some poor defending
Brandon Truter

Chiefs took the lead via Wandile Duba in the 21st minute. Amakhosi would be reduced to 10 men when Reeve Frosler was sent off three minutes into the second half. Even with numerical disadvantage, Chiefs managed to score the second goal, courtesy of Ashley du Preez eight minutes after the hour mark. Yanela Mbuthuma scored a consolation goal for Natal Rich Boys in the 91st minute. 

“I am feeling a bit let down. I think the game was there for the taking, to be honest. We were let down by some poor defending,'' Truter said.

“The second goal [scored by Du Preez after he was set-up by Yusuf Maart through a defence-splitting pass] was a 5v3 situation and we didn't pick up the second ball ... the transition from there as well, we were so far apart from each other [his players]. I am very disappointed.”

The Bay coach insisted that his players made a number of poor decisions, feeling those are some of the things he can't coach. Bay, who have won just one of their eight Betway Premiership games with five defeats and two draws so far,  next face provincial foes AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

“We made a lot of wrong decisions on the ball. We were kicking possession away. The decisions in vital areas were a bit baffling ... in these situations you can't coach, you can provide structure to a player,'' Truter said.

