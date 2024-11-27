Mngqithi feels they did enough to get a win but they were not ruthless in front of goal and that he is confident they will improve in this group where they will play AS FAR and Raja Casablanca.
We have potential to win matches away from home – Mngqithi after Downs' goalless draw in CAF tie
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
After starting their CAF Champions League group phase with a disappointing goalless draw against AS Maniema Union at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is not worried as he feels his side will bounce back stronger in the competition.
Mngqithi feels they did enough to get a win but they were not ruthless in front of goal and that he is confident they will improve in this group where they will play AS FAR and Raja Casablanca.
Sundowns came into the match looking to redeem themselves following their 2-1 defeat to Magesi in the Carling Knockout final at the weekend.
"To be straightforward, I think in this group we have even more potential to win more matches away from home," Mngqithi told the media during the post-match press conference.
"I see it like that, I also see us winning some matches at home. At this stage, I have not pressed any panic buttons because I think it would have been catastrophic had we lost this match after losing the final.
"I still believe the group that played today [Tuesday] gave a good account of themselves. It's just those final decisions, maybe not taking advantage of some situations.
"There were some good breaks that we got. There was a two versus one and suddenly you can't even get a shot on goal. But there are many positive things that I can take out under the circumstances."
Mngqithi continued to rotate his players as he made six changes from the team that lost in the final and he feels he has made the right decision by not overloading the players.
"We were just unfortunate with the Fifa break and then the final immediately after that caused a little bit of chaos in the physical readiness of the players," he said.
"I believe now we are at a stage where the team is getting closer to our combination that one wants to start firing at the right time not to have them firing early and have problems for ourselves.
"We try to hide that as much as possible by rotating the team and ensuring every player has minutes on the legs.
"And I'm happy that almost every player has enough minutes and can contribute to the success of the club, for me, it is looking positive."
Sundowns next match is against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 8pm in the Betway Premiership.
