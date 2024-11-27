The Citizens go into this game after losing their last two matches to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league and Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal before the recently concluded Fifa break.
Elsewhere, Stellenbosch will be looking for a perfect start when they face Stade Malien in the CAF Confederation Cup Group B opener at Stade du 26 Mars in Mali tonight (6pm).
Tinkler aims to bounce back against Polokwane
Coach states importance of moving from relegation zone
Image: Ashley Vlotman
With a single victory in five matches in the Betway Premiership this season, Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler admits they need to turn their fortunes around, and is targeting their match against tricky Polokwane City at Athlone Stadium tonight (7.30pm) to get back to winning ways.
The Citizens have suffered two defeats and drawn the other two so far to remain in the relegation zone. Tinkler said they need to win against Rise and Shine to gain momentum for their match against Golden Arrows on Sunday at Mpumalanga Stadium.
“We’re playing against Polokwane City at home, it’s important for us to get positive results in this match,” Tinkler told the club media department.
“We need to start climbing that league table. We need to change the results that we have been getting in the past couple of months. Yes, we have only played five matches so far, but we expect to see ourselves a lot higher up in the league table. Hence this game against Polokwane is extremely important for us to try to collect maximum points so we can go into the game away to Golden Arrows on a positive note.”
Tinkler concerned by City's failure to score
The Citizens go into this game after losing their last two matches to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league and Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal before the recently concluded Fifa break.
They face a Polokwane side that is high in confidence after their impressive start to the season. Unlike the Citizens, Rise and Shine have won four out of seven and will be looking to continue that good run tonight.
Tinkler’s charges will have to do without midfielder Petrus Aprocius, who is suspended. The Namibian international has been a key member of the team this term, making eight appearances across all competitions.
Last season, the Citizens edged Polokwane 1-0 at home after drawing 2-2 in the first leg at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Elsewhere, Stellenbosch will be looking for a perfect start when they face Stade Malien in the CAF Confederation Cup Group B opener at Stade du 26 Mars in Mali tonight (6pm).
