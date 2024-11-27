Highly-rated SA-born coach Morena Ramoreboli has revealed he would accept the opportunity to coach the Botswana national team on a permanent basis after helping them qualify for next year’s Afcon as a caretaker.
Ramoreboli, who has won two league titles on the trot with his club Jwaneng Galaxy in Botswana, was installed as interim coach of the Zebras last month after Frenchman Didier da Rosa left for Libyan side Al Ahli, with two Afcon qualifiers to play.
Ramoreboli managed to draw those last two qualifiers against Mauritania and Egypt, which was enough for Botswana to qualify for next year’s Afcon in Morocco – their first qualification of this continental showpiece since 2012.
Speaking to Sowetan from Botswana yesterday, the tactician, who was born in Rosendal, Free State, didn’t hide that he was interested in taking over the reins at the Zebras on a permanent basis, although he made it clear the Botswana Football Association (BFA) hadn’t indicated anything to him.
“I am back at Galaxy, which is the club that I am employed at. They gave me the opportunity to go to the national team. If the BFA is happy with the service that I provided and wants me to add more, it’s within their hands, and if it happens, Ithe Zebras d return and add value,” Ramoreboli said.
Ramoreboli eyes Zebras job on a permanent basis
SA coach returns to Galaxy after helping Botswana qualify for Afcon
“At the moment, nothing has been discussed. To be honest with you, it's every coach's dream to be promoted to coach a national team, that's the highest level in coaching. If that opportunity presents itself, honestly I'd take it.”
The 43-year-old mentor believes it is God who made it possible for Botswana to qualify, conceding taking Zebras to the Afcon finals was the highlight of his coaching career. “It could have been anybody but God, He chose us because He wanted us to be able to glorify His name and be able to make people understand that there's God in heaven who answers prayers. This is the proudest moment in my coaching career ... this is very big,” Ramoreboli said.
“Big because you’re in a foreign country, where you have been doing well, and you get the respect and you get the recognition. This is also huge because we’re talking the national team and we’re talking taking responsibility that not many would have taken, when you look at the situation. I had two games and the previous coach had four games and that allowed him to lose, draw and win but for me it was very clear that I can’t lose. The pressure that I went through ... I don’t think many would have survived it.”
