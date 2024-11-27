Maniema frustrate Downs in CAF opener

At Loftus Versfeld Stadium
It was another frustrating evening for Mamelodi Sundowns as they were held to a disappointing goalless draw by AS Maniema Union in their CAF Champions League Group B opener here on Tuesday night.
Looking to redeem themselves following the Carling Knockout final defeat to Magesi at the weekend, Masandawana could only respond with a share of the spoils when they were expected to triumph at home.
Despite being dominant throughout the game, Sundowns failed to create enough scoring opportunities, and this left coach Manqoba Mngqithi visibly frustrated again.
Mngqithi made six changes to the team that lost to Magesi as Malibongwe Khoza, Arthur Sales, Kobamelo Kodisang, Thapelo Morena, Divine Lunga and Erwin Saavedra came in for Bathusi Aubaas, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Iqraam Rayners and Peter Shalulile.
Khoza partnered with Grant Kekana at the heart of the defence, while Saavedra, Sales, Ribeiro Costa and Morena led the attack.
But there was no meaningful difference as Sundowns struggled.
Teboho Mokoena came close to breaking the deadlock but his dipping free kick was tipped over the crossbar by Maniema goalkeeper Brudel Liyongo late in the first half.
Maniema's approach was to sit back and hope to catch Sundowns on a counter. The visitors had few chances of their own on the break but could not convert.
The Congo side were compact at the back as they were quick to close down Sundowns.
Sundowns continued to dominate in the second half as they searched for the opener but were restricted as Maniema didn't give anything away.
With the visitors stingy at the back, they nearly opened the scoring after the hour mark when Jephte Kitambala narrowly missed the target with a shot inside the box.
As the match continued, Maniema had their spell of dominance as they put Sundowns under pressure late in the second half, where they even hit the woodwork.
Mngqithi brought a few attacking players late in the second half as Shalulile, Neo Maema and Mudau came on but could not make an impact.
SowetanLIVE
Maniema frustrate Downs in CAF opener
Mngqithi's woes continue as Brazilians start off with home draw
Image: Lefty Shivambu
