With Miguel and Dortley proving to be coach Nasreddine Nabi's first-choice in central defence, Msimango has only started games where the former is suspended.
The former TS Galaxy skipper, who started 25 league games last season, his maiden at Naturena, has vowed to stay professional amid his lack of game time, explaining how he has come to terms with that he's not a starter under Nabi.
“For me, it is to remain the professional that I am. I've come to a point in my career that I understand that football is seasonal and has phases within one's career,'' Msimango said.
“Right now, I am in a different phase and I understand that not playing has its toll on a player but I need to stay professional and stay ready and prepared to do my job when I am called upon. When the opportunity comes, Given Msimango will always be ready.”
Fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Tonight: Chippa v SuperSport, Nelson Mandela Bay; Royal v Arrows, Harry Gwala; Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba
Tomorrow: CPT City v Polokwane, Athlone; Chiefs v Bay, Peter Mokaba
Msimango optimistic Chiefs can close 14-point gap on Bucs
Defender not worried by lack of game time this season
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Given Msimango has congratulated archrivals Orlando Pirates for being at the summit of the Betway Premiership table, albeit warning them Amakhosi can still close the 14-point gap.
Chiefs, who are already 14 points behind leaders Pirates having played two games fewer, hope to narrow the gap on the Sea Robbers when they face struggling Richards Bay at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow night (7.30pm). With regular centre-back Inacio Miguel suspended, Msimango is odds-on to start alongside Rushwin Dortley at the heart of Amakhosi's defence in Polokwane.
“It's a wide-open league in my opinion. Congratulations to Pirates, they've shown a good level of consistency hence they are where they are – on top of the log. We must try to get to the same level if not better in terms of consistency, because we are happy with our performances despite the results,'' Msimango said at Chiefs' media open day at their Naturena home yesterday.
