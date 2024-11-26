Though the Algerians have never gone through the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League before, they remain formidable opponents by virtue of being a North African side. Clubs from the region regularly dominate the CAF Champions League, a fact Bucs know fully well.
CRB lost in the quarterfinals in three successive seasons – in 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23. Other teams in Group C are Al Ahly of Egypt and Stade d'Abidjan of Ivory Coast.
Ramokadi doesn't expect coach Jose Riveiro's charges to sit back tonight.
"Pirates are not a team that sits back; it is not their style. I think they will be attacking to try and get something out of the game," he said.
Ramokadi also believes the Buccaneers have what it takes to go far in this tournament, but his worry is that some of the players are not getting regular game time, which may prove difficult going forward.
"They do not have enough depth... and the other problem is that some players don't have enough game time."
Pirates also welcomed back a few players ahead of tonight's Champions League game, with Tapelo Xoki, Deano van Rooyen, Makhehlene Makhaula, Sandile Mthethwa and Thabiso Lebitso returning to full training.
‘Fifa break may have affected Bucs form’
Ramokadi urges team not to lose to Belouizdad
As Orlando Pirates begin their CAF Champions League Group C campaign against CR Belouizdad at Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers on Tuesday (9pm), ex-player and legend Bruce Ramokadi believes their form in domestic competitions this season will be crucial as they look to get a positive start.
Pirates have enjoyed a perfect start in the Betway Premiership with seven wins from seven games and have played 16 matches across all competitions, losing only once.
While they will be eager to translate that form to the continental competition, Ramokadi said it is important they start well in Algeria.
"It is very important to get a good start, especially when you are playing away, and get a draw if you don't win, so when you come home you win ... it is a must," Ramokadi explained to Sowetan.
"They [Pirates] have been playing very well in the local league, but unfortunately the Fifa break might have broken their momentum, and I'm not sure if they will be able to continue with that [good form].
"If they can get a draw away and win their home matches, then they will stand a good chance of qualifying for the knockout stage."
