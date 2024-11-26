Allende, 25, added that they know what to expect from the DR Congo side tonight. “I think they are a strong team, and it will be a tough game for us. A lot of physicality is very normal for an African team with tall guys and speed.”
Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said they cannot afford not to go all the way and win the Champions League this time.
“We have a big responsibility, and we know this one is our bread and butter, the Champions League ... we cannot afford to falter in this one,” Mngqithi said.
“We have a big responsibility to our fans, to our board, to ourselves and our families because it is one tournament that we have always been trying to win, and we have to push very hard to get to the final and we will see what will happen there.”
Downs eager to move on after Cup shock
Allende urges teammates to right wrong of past CAF campaigns
Image: Charle Lombard
After failing to win the Carling Black Knockout final when they lost to Magesi at the weekend, Mamelodi Sundowns are fully aware that they cannot falter in the CAF Champions League and are planning to bounce back stronger.
The Brazilians will host AS Maniema Union in the Champions' League Group B opener at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tonight (6pm).
Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende promised they will bounce back stronger after the Carling Knockout failure.
“For the past two seasons we were eliminated in the semifinals (of the Champions League) simply because both situations were more on losing on away goal rule. Against Wydad [Casablanca], we conceded two goals which was a huge thing for us to be eliminated,” Allende told the media.
“Last season was also a situation of away goal rule, but we understand the dynamics of this, the more goals you score the better you become to put a step in the final. Now [we've got] to get ready and bounce back because Sundowns is a big club with professional players and technical teams and also our fans have to understand and support us. We need them."
