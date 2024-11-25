One thing for sure is that Mamelodi Sundowns’ Carling Knockout final surprise defeat to newbies Magesi will call their coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s future into question.
Sundowns scored first via Iqraam Rayners in the 36th minute, before goals from Tshepo Kakora and Delano Abrahams in the 48th and 87th minutes helped Magesi, who were only promoted to the top-flight this season, lift the trophy at a buzzing Free State Stadium over the weekend.
Sundowns are always expected to win almost every cup on offer, given the quality of their squad, hence failing to beat rookies Magesi in the final will always shine a spotlight on their coach’s credentials, especially because they also failed to impress in the first cup of the season, the MTN8, where they lost the two-legged semifinal, 2-0 on aggregate, to Stellenbosch a few months ago.
That Sundowns, who nearly became invincible in the league last season, before losing their last game of the season at home to Cape Town City, when they had already bagged the title, have already lost a league game, 1-0 to Polokwane City a few weeks ago, also make many wonder if Mngqithi will last in the hot seat. Interestingly, Mngqithi didn’t hide that he was expecting anything amid their poor run on big occasions.
Scrutiny is part of the game – unfazed Mngqithi after cup loss
‘I am still very optimistic we are in the right direction’
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
One thing for sure is that Mamelodi Sundowns’ Carling Knockout final surprise defeat to newbies Magesi will call their coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s future into question.
Sundowns scored first via Iqraam Rayners in the 36th minute, before goals from Tshepo Kakora and Delano Abrahams in the 48th and 87th minutes helped Magesi, who were only promoted to the top-flight this season, lift the trophy at a buzzing Free State Stadium over the weekend.
Sundowns are always expected to win almost every cup on offer, given the quality of their squad, hence failing to beat rookies Magesi in the final will always shine a spotlight on their coach’s credentials, especially because they also failed to impress in the first cup of the season, the MTN8, where they lost the two-legged semifinal, 2-0 on aggregate, to Stellenbosch a few months ago.
That Sundowns, who nearly became invincible in the league last season, before losing their last game of the season at home to Cape Town City, when they had already bagged the title, have already lost a league game, 1-0 to Polokwane City a few weeks ago, also make many wonder if Mngqithi will last in the hot seat. Interestingly, Mngqithi didn’t hide that he was expecting anything amid their poor run on big occasions.
“In football, you can expect anything. If you choose to become a coach, you must expect that in this space our jobs are always under scrutiny every week. Every week we have to deliver... it’s unlike a CEO of a company who has to come at the end of a financial year but with us as football coaches, it’s always going to be where we are going,” Mngqithi stated.
Even so, the Sundowns mentor was adamant they were on the right track. Sundowns host AS Maniema Union of DR Congo in their CAF Champions League Group B opener at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow (6pm).
“Are we going in the right direction or the wrong direction? I am still very optimistic we are in the right direction,” Mngqithi said.
Mngqithi, 53, has won 12 of the 16 games he’s been in charge of this season, with four defeats across all competition. The former Golden Arrows coach assumed his current role at the start of the season after Rulani Mokwena left for Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca.
SowetanLIVE
Nabi impressed by few Chiefs players during Fifa break
Our mission is to grow the Magesi brand – Chipezeze
Beating Downs one of my top feats - Larsen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos