Our mission is to grow the Magesi brand – Chipezeze
Shot-stopper yearns to play for his national team again
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has thanked the club’s chairman Solly Makhubela for luring him to play for the club when the chips were down after being relegated with Baroka.
Chipezeze, 34, had a blinder of a game as Magesi stunned Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the Carling Knockout final at a buzzing Free State Stadium over the weekend. The Magesi shot-stopper also won the Man of the Match gong, his fourth in this competition, walking away with R100,000 once again, meaning he’s collected R400,000 through winning the Man of the Match awards in this season’s Carling Knockout.
“I am just grateful to Mr Makhubela for giving me another opportunity as well because I remember when we got relegated with Baroka [back in 2022], he [Makhubela] was the first guy that said, ‘Can you please come and help the team grow?’. I am just happy with the steps we’ve taken... the progress that the team has made,” Chipezeze said.
