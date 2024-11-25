Soccer

Our mission is to grow the Magesi brand – Chipezeze

Shot-stopper yearns to play for his national team again

25 November 2024 - 08:40
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Elvis Chipezeze of Magesi FC
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has thanked the club’s chairman Solly Makhubela for luring him to play for the club when the chips were down after being relegated with Baroka.

Chipezeze, 34, had a blinder of a game as Magesi stunned Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the Carling Knockout final at a buzzing Free State Stadium over the weekend. The Magesi shot-stopper also won the Man of the Match gong, his fourth in this competition, walking away with R100,000 once again, meaning he’s collected R400,000 through winning the Man of the Match awards in this season’s Carling Knockout.

“I am just grateful to Mr Makhubela for giving me another opportunity as well because I remember when we got relegated with Baroka [back in 2022], he [Makhubela] was the first guy that said, ‘Can you please come and help the team grow?’. I am just happy with the steps we’ve taken... the progress that the team has made,” Chipezeze said.

There’s no looking back now, we are still babies, but we will make sure that our club continues to grow
Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze

Chipezeze revealed that their mission was to grow the Magesi brand, acknowledging that now teams will be eager to beat them after their Carling Knockout success. “There’s no looking back now, we are still babies, but we will make sure that our club continues to grow,” Chipezeze said.

“Now it will be tougher than before because everyone we will play against will want to beat us after winning this cup.'”

Having been in great form this season, Chipezeze conceded he’d like to return to the Zimbabwean national side, albeit he insisted his focus at the present moment was solely on his club.

“For now, my sole focus is on Magesi. As I said, I want to help the club grow, that’s the most important thing now. However, I’d also like to go back to the national team. The guys there are doing well also but it’s good that I am in good form now… this gives the coach a selection headache. It’s the coach’s decision,” Chipezeze stated.

