Man City’s long unbeaten run at home ends with shock 4-0 loss to Spurs

City remain second in the table on 23 point, but are five points adrift of leaders Liverpool, with the Reds having a game in hand, while Spurs climbed to sixth on 19 points after 12 games.

Guardiola’s four-time defending champions were all over the place defensively, and paid the price in the 13th minute when Maddison side-footed in a cross from Dejan Kulusevksi. He doubled the lead seven minutes later when he chipped the ball over grounded goalkeeper Ederson.

Porro put the match out of reach in the 52nd minute when Dominic Solanke cut back the ball for the Spaniard, who unleashed a first-time effort past Ederson. Substitute Johnson added one more in the 93rd minute in front of City’s shell-shocked fans.