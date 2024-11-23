Magesi also kept the line-up they’ve been fielding in recent games. Wonderboy Makhubu cut an isolated figure upfront, while the engine room was loaded with Deolin Mekoa, Samuel Darpoh and Karora.
Magesi deployed an ultra-defensive approach, forcing Sundowns to resort to unleashing long-range shots. Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze pulled off a few splendid saves, denying the likes of Mokoena and Peter Shalulile, who tried their luck from distance.
Realising that Chipezeze, who eventually walked away with a R100,000 man-of-the-match cheque, his fourth in this competition, was unbeatable from long way out, Sundowns reverted to their usual patient build-up, and it eventually paid off in the 36th minute when, after a few nice passes around the box, Lucas Ribeiro picked out Rayners, who just placed it on Chipezeze’s far left side.
Magesi came back in the second half somewhat motivated, playing with more sense of urgency. Dikwena tša Meetse’s newly-found determination came to fruition just three minutes into the second period when Chirambadare whipped in a nice cross that was met with Karora’s head to beat Downs keeper Ronwen Williams.
The equaliser frustrated Sundowns a bit, as they reverted to taking shots from distance , and most of the time Chipezeze was equal to the task. It’s not the first time a less-fancied side, coached by Clinton Larsen, stunned Sundowns in the final as his Celtic side back in 2012 beat the Brazilians to lift the Telkom Knockout.
Larsen laughs last: Rookies Magesi shock Downs to clinch Carling Knockout cup
Image: Charle Lombard
The ghosts of last season’s Nedbank Cup final – where they conceded in stoppage time to lose 2-1 to Orlando Pirates in Nelspruit in June –haunted Mamelodi Sundowns as they leaked a late goal to be defeated by league rookies Magesi in the Carling Knockout decider at Free State Stadium on Saturday.
Delano Abrahams used his knee to score the goal that gave Magesi, who had already beaten Pirates en route to the final, the trophy in the 87th minute as they claimed a 2-1 win over the star-studded Sundowns. Abrahams reacted smartly to Edmore Chirambadare’s corner kick.
Sundowns had scored first via Iqraam Rayners nine minutes before halftime, before Tshepo Kakora restored parity in the 48th minute. At first, it appeared as if the football-crazy people of Bloemfontein had shown this fixture a middle finger; only the lower tier of the venue had bums on seats.
It was only after halftime that this 2010 Fifa World Cup stadium started to fill up, backing the league’s statement before kick-off that 70% of the tickets were sold.The fans of the now defunct Bloemfontein Celtic, who made almost 30% of the crowd, initially appeared to be neutral but they went crazy when Magesi scored the winner, and at full-time they couldn’t stop celebrating.
Sundowns didn’t temper with what now looks like their best starting XI, with the old tried and tested central defensive pairing for Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana getting the nod, while the midfield was operated by Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende and Bathusi Aubass.
Legends agree Downs couldbe a bridge too far for Magesi
Magesi also kept the line-up they’ve been fielding in recent games. Wonderboy Makhubu cut an isolated figure upfront, while the engine room was loaded with Deolin Mekoa, Samuel Darpoh and Karora.
Magesi deployed an ultra-defensive approach, forcing Sundowns to resort to unleashing long-range shots. Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze pulled off a few splendid saves, denying the likes of Mokoena and Peter Shalulile, who tried their luck from distance.
Realising that Chipezeze, who eventually walked away with a R100,000 man-of-the-match cheque, his fourth in this competition, was unbeatable from long way out, Sundowns reverted to their usual patient build-up, and it eventually paid off in the 36th minute when, after a few nice passes around the box, Lucas Ribeiro picked out Rayners, who just placed it on Chipezeze’s far left side.
Magesi came back in the second half somewhat motivated, playing with more sense of urgency. Dikwena tša Meetse’s newly-found determination came to fruition just three minutes into the second period when Chirambadare whipped in a nice cross that was met with Karora’s head to beat Downs keeper Ronwen Williams.
The equaliser frustrated Sundowns a bit, as they reverted to taking shots from distance , and most of the time Chipezeze was equal to the task. It’s not the first time a less-fancied side, coached by Clinton Larsen, stunned Sundowns in the final as his Celtic side back in 2012 beat the Brazilians to lift the Telkom Knockout.
Magesi plotting for massive upset against Sundowns in Carling Knockout final
'Don't rush the moments,' Kekana advice Sundowns ahead of the final showdown against Magesi
We mustn’t take Magesi lightly, Lebusa warns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos