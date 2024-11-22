Ahead of Saturday’s Carling Knockout final at Free State Stadium (6pm), Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa has warned that it would be suicidal for his side to think it would be a walk in the park against Magesi.
Sundowns head into this final as overwhelming favourites, but Lebusa feels it will not be as easy as many think.
Magesi have developed the reputation of being giant killers ahead of the decider. They eliminated Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy and Richards Bay to reach this stage, with all their matches away.
And it is for this reason Lebusa is cautious. “I think it will be suicidal to think they are a small team. Them being in the final speaks volumes, so we have to give them the respect and we have to acknowledge what they have done to reach the final,” he said.
“We have to respect them and at the same time not neglect the quality that we have. We are going there with our guns blazing to make sure that we put our hands on the trophy.”
We mustn't take Magesi lightly, Lebusa warns
Defender urges his team to bring A-game and clinch trophy
Lebusa said they were fully aware this was their best chance to win a domestic trophy after losing the Nedbank Cup in May. “Every season we set goals for ourselves, and I think this is one we can achieve.
"This morning [Wednesday] we did a video session about Magesi trying to see what we can exploit and we will definitely give them the respect they deserve. But finals are very tricky, and we also have to bring our A-game. It is going to be a tough one.”
Lebusa, 32, also feels it will be important to kill the game early and that their rest defence will have to be on top of their game all the time. “It is always good to kill the game early but I think the most important one will be rest defence.You see, when they break away, they make sure they isolate the defenders.
“So, I think the rest defence is going to come in handy and make sure we don’t lose balls in the dangerous areas."
