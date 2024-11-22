Sono identifies Mofokeng as possible No 10

Jomo Sono has effectively absolved himself of blame over the Orlando Pirates jersey number 10 saga, saying queries on why the number has for decades been retired at the Buccaneers should be directed at club owner Irvin Khoza.
But the Jomo Cosmos owner confessed new sensation Relebohile Mofokeng had potential to inherit it in future.
For years, no-one has worn jersey No 10 – the number Sono wore during his dazzling spell at Pirates in the late 1960s to early '80s – and it was thought that’s because Sono had yet to identify an heir to the famed jersey.
But speaking to Sowetan after his induction into the SA Hall of Fame at Montecasino in Fourways on Wednesday, Sono rebutted the idea he was holding the key to anointing a new number 10 at Bucs.
“You must ask [Irvin] Khoza,” Sono retorted when asked if he had identified a suitable candidate for the jersey in the current Bucs squad. “Speak to Khoza because he’s the owner of the club, that’s why I’m mentioning his name.”
A few weeks ago, Sono sparked debate after a video in which he categorically said that Patrick Maswanganyi – who dons No 10 in CAF competitions because numbers are not allowed to be retired in that format – was not fit to take the jersey.
In the video, Sono talked about how he switched channels after seeing Maswanganyi dribbling towards his own goal, and lost the ball afterwards.
Nevertheless, Sono felt Mofokeng could well be a potential Bucs No 10. “The player who has a bright future is Mofokeng. He’s exciting...a genius,” Sono said of the 20-year old reigning PSL young player of the year who donned No 10 in Bafana’s recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Sono, meanwhile, said Bafana should long have established a culture of qualifying for international tournaments without a hassle.
“Well done to Bafana but in all fairness, we should qualify all the time. We shouldn’t be wishing for someone to beat someone. We should qualify without stress because we have Mamelodi Sundowns doing well in the CAF Champions League. Pirates are there as well. We have the resources. Our first prize for winning the league is R20m. We should not struggle at all.”
