Legends agree Downs couldbe a bridge too far for Magesi
But ‘giant killers’ will give Downs a run for their money
Image: DARRYL HAMMOND
Carling Knockout legends Hlompho Kekana and Reneilwe Letsholonyane have ruled out any possibility of an upset when Magesi face Mamelodi Sundowns in the final at Free State Stadium tomorrow (6pm).
Sundowns head into the title decider as favourites looking at their depth and also their form. Rookies Magesi have also shown they can't be taken lightly as they have developed the reputation of giant killers.
