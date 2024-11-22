Kruger ready for big battle against AmaTuks

Kruger United goalkeeper Tshepo Mamabolo says they will have a big surprise for the University of Pretoria when they meet in the Motsepe Foundation Championship at KaNyamazane Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm.
Kruger will head into this game on the back of three positive results, with two wins against Cape Town Spurs and Leruma United before drawing with Black Leopards away to move to 11th on the log table.
The ex-AmaTuks goalie feels this match came at the right time after the Fifa break as they had enough time to plan for it.
"This game came at the right time; we had a Fifa break and we could do a bit of homework on Tuks. There are a few good players ... from goalkeeper, defender and strikers, so we have planned around them to see where we can hurt them and where they can hurt us," Mamabolo said.
"So, we will have a nice surprise for them on the day. It is a difficult game for me against a team I called home for two seasons [AmaTuks]. But I have to respect my job. I'm at Kruger now and I have to fight for my club. If I play, I will do my best to help the club win."
Mamabolo said their confidence is high now following good results before the Fifa break, and that they are eager to continue where they left off. "We had enough time to regroup from the last result, so we are going to fight to have a good game on Sunday," he said.
"The mood is quite good and the guys are ready for the big battle. So, I would like all the supporters to come in numbers to see a good game on Sunday."
Elsewhere, Milford will look to maintain their lead at the top of the table when they visit Hungry Lions at Suzuki Stadium tomorrow at 3pm.
Milford lead second-place Orbit College by four points. Orbit will welcome Durban City at Olympia Park tomorrow.
Fixtures
Today: Spurs v Baroka, Athlone (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Casric v Callies, Solomon Mahlangu (3.30pm); JDR v Venda, Soshanguve (3.30pm); Leopards v Upington, Thohoyandou, (3.30pm); Lions v Milford, Suzuki (3.30pm)
Sunday: Leruma v Highbury, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm); Orbit v Durban, Olympia Park (3.30pm); Kruger v University of PTA, KaNyamazane (3.30pm).
Kruger ready for big battle against AmaTuks
Keeper Mamabolo knows where his bread is buttered
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
