As all eyes will be on the Carling Knockout decider between Magesi and Mamelodi Sundowns at Free State Stadium tomorrow (6pm), we identify three interesting matchups that are likely to determine the outcome of this fixture.
Wonderboy Makhubu v Mothobi Mvala
Facing the 30-year-old Mvala, a Bafana Bafana star, will be Makhubu's chance to prove that his coach Clinton Larsen was right when he asserted a few weeks ago that it was a matter of time before he also breaks into the national team set-up. The 27-year-old striker has already shown flashes of brilliance this season, with two goals in as many games.
Makhubu's ability to use both feet has always made him dangerous around the box but Mvala's physical strength could put him on the back foot, given the fact that most of the time he cuts an isolated figure up top for Magesi. Magesi also like to play long balls to Makhubu and with Mvala's aerial dominance, he could struggle to threaten.
Deolin Mekoa v Marcelo Allende
The experienced Mekoa is one of a few good passers of the ball in the PSL, having been crucial in Magesi's style of play that's based on counterattacks. Mekoa, 31, is also excellent in breaking up the play and putting in challenges before the opposition advance towards the defensive line. Conversely, the 25-year-old Allende is blessed with unrivalled technical awareness.
The Chilean is always all over the pitch and hardly runs out of stamina. Both Mekoa and Allende don't give away possession cheaply.
Lucas Ribeiro v Delano Abrahams
Ribeiro, 26, is arguably the best player in the PSL right now.. The Brazilian has been simply unplayable but Abrahams should back himself to close Ribeiro down, given the fact that he's managed to do a splendid job to contain some of the country's best attackers such as Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng and Gaston Sirino of Kaizer Chiefs in Magesi's previous games.
Key battles in final: Can Abrahams stop Ribeiro?
Allende v Mekoa could decide whoemerges top
Image: Charle Lombard
