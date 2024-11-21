Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is not concerning herself about who her team could be drawn against in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) draw at Mohammed VI Technical Centre in Salé, Morocco, on Friday.
The delayed 2024 Wafcon will be played in Morocco from July 5 to 26 next year and 12 teams, including Banyana as defending champions, will be eager to see who they are drawn against.
Nigeria, Morocco, Algeria, Ghana, Botswana, DR Congo, Tunisia, Senegal, Zambia, Tanzania and Mali are the teams that will fight to depose Banyana next year.
Ellis — inducted into the South African Hall of Fame with legends Jomo Sono, Shakes Mashaba, Teenage Dladla, Neil Tovey, Lucas Radebe and the late Patrick Ace Tshoelengoe this week — announced her squad on Thursday to face Jamaica in friendlies in the Caribbean on November 29 and December 2.
Asked about Friday's draw (from 8pm SA time), she said she is not overly concerned who Banyana draw as she expects all the opponents to be tougher next year.
There’s no easy team any more, says Ellis as Banyana await Wafcon draw
‘When the draw comes out and the opponents are put in groups, we'll then plan accordingly’
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“You can wish for things, but sometimes you'll be not happy when you don't get what you wish for. You cannot underestimate any team. The [2024] Caf Champions League has shown us there's no-one standing still,” the coach said.
“When the draw comes out and the opponents are put in groups, we'll then plan accordingly. There will be no holiday, but we have to make sure we're ready for Wafcon.
“I don't think there will be an easy draw because there's no easy team any more in football because everybody has gone out to play. They play every Fifa window and not just one match and they make sure they are ready.
“You look at this Wafcon, there are teams that are not coming back. Some are coming back, such as Ghana, a former powerhouse. They'll probably come guns blazing.
“I don't want to wish for anything. We just have to wait and see how the draw comes out and then we plan.”
Ellis said the two Jamaica friendlies form part of Banyana's major plans in preparation for Wafcon. They follow South Africa's European tour last month where they lost badly against Denmark (5-0) but put in a hugely improved display, dominating the second half, going down 2-1 to European champions England.
Banyana face Jamaica without captain Thembi Kgatlana, attacker Jermaine Seoposenwe and defender Bambanani Mbane.
“Bambanani is injured and we're giving her time to recover,” Ellis said.
“Thembi and Jermaine have played six [club] games in about 15 days [including] two quarterfinals and two semifinals on November 22 and 25 and that is just too much to bring them in.
“I don't think they would be ready to play in the first match and I chose to look at other players while they recover for the new year.”
Ellis said the main aim against Jamaica is to continue testing many of her players, making them ready to defend the Wafcon.
"[Jamaica] can also play, but [mostly] there's physicality that they bring. This is one area where we struggle a lot.
“We are going to play teams at Wafcon that have physicality and we have to prepare at a higher level to make sure when that happens, we're ready.”
Banyana squad
