Lebohang Maboe grateful for more game time at Downs
'Being given the opportunity to play means a lot'
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe is grateful for the opportunity he is getting this season at the club.
Maboe has been playing more frequently as coach Manqoba Mngqithi continues to rotate his squad to keep everyone fresh.
With some international players also only returning on Wednesday after representing their national teams during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Maboe could be selected in the starting line-up when Sundowns face rookies Magesi in the Carling Knockout final at Free State Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
“It means a lot to be playing now. If you ask any footballer where he finds joy, he will always say being on the field. Being given that opportunity definitely means a lot to me,” Maboe, 30, told the media during the Carling Knockout press conference yesterday.
“It has not been an easy journey but [I’m] now getting more game time. I think it also comes down to taking care of myself on the field and outside the pitch, knowing that I'm not getting any younger. We’ve got pools here, facilities that I can use, and taking a lot more care of my body.
“I think coming into such a big team like Sundowns, you know we’ve got a lot of quality players, but it has always been why I started playing football. It has always been the dream that I wanted to accomplish.”
Maboe who has made seven appearances for Masandawana across all competitions this season, and said it was in their hands to grab the opportunity when they’re playing. “This season, knowing we’re going to the Club World Cup next year, the coach wants to give everyone a chance to be on the field and show their qualities,” he said.
“It's in our hands to take that opportunity and showcase our talents. Having that opportunity and expressing that talent, what more can you ask for than being on the field of play?
Maboe also urged his teammates to have the right mentality when they face Magesi in the final to avoid any upset. “Complacency and thinking that we deserve to win the final. I think we have to go with the mentality that we know it will not be an easy game.”
