Broos lauded his players for making sure they don't disappoint the packed stadium in the Mother City. The Bafana mentor emphasised the importance of making the fans happy, reflecting on how Bafana have gone from playing at empty stadiums to sold out affairs.
“These guys [his troops] know to take responsibility... they couldn't disappoint the big crowd. From the first minute, we played good football... it was a high tempo and we had chances all game long. I think we made the people happy and that was important too, to make the people happy,'' Broos stated.
“More and more, we win the supporters over. It's a big difference when you compare now and three years ago, when we used to play in front of 3,000 or 5,000 people. People are coming because when they come to the stadium, they see something. We can do it because we have a good team. I am proud to be the coach of this team.”
Broos is the first Bafana coach to qualify for two Afcons on the trot, having won bronze in the last edition, in Ivory Coast early this year. Bafana had not qualified for back-to-back Afcons since they did that in 2000 (Ghana and Nigeria) and 2002 (Mali).
We wanted to make fans happy – Broos on Bafana's win
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos didn't want his team to follow in the footsteps of some of the continents' powerhouses such as Nigeria and Tunisia by losing their last game of the 2025 Afcon qualifiers against South Sudan.
Bafana thumped South Sudan 3-0 at a sold out and buzzing Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday to wrap up the year. Bafana went into this last qualifiers game having already qualified. Iqraam Rayners, Patrick Maswanganyi and Teboho Mokoena scored the goals that ensured SA finished top of Group K without a defeat.
“During a pre-match meeting, I saw a few results of teams who were already qualified, they lost their games. Tunisia, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and I've forgotten the other one... they all lost their last games. I asked the players not to spoil the party today and that shows again the mentality that we have in this team,'' Broos said.
