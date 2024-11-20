POLL | Do you think Bafana's glory days are back after qualifying for Afcon top of their group?

Soccer

20 November 2024 - 09:46
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Teboho Mokoena of Bafana Bafana celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier match between South Africa and South Sudan at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, November 19, 2024.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana's recent blistering form has not only seen them attract big crowds but is also gradually raising expectations that they can win the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title in Morocco next year.

Gone are the days when Bafana would qualify for Afcon unconvincingly, sometimes needing favours from other nations to do so. This time around, Bafana, who ended up as Group K winners, confirmed their berth in next year's final with two games to spare. It's the first time Bafana qualify for Afcon back-to-back since they did so for the 2000 and 2002 editions.

Bafana's qualification for next year's Afcon was confirmed when South Sudan stunned Congo 3-2 in Juba last Thursday, a day before Bafana met Uganda in Kampala in their penultimate Group K fixture. SA clinched bronze in the previous Afcon, their first-ever podium finish in 24 years, in Ivory Coast early this year.

South Sudan's win over Congo meant Congo wouldn't overtake Bafana even if they lost against Uganda and South Sudan. Bafana beat the Cranes 2-0 at Mandela National Stadium before thumping South Sudan 3-0 at a sold out Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday, where it was clear that the bond between them and the fans was stronger than ever.

