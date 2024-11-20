Soccer

Keagan Dolly at Galaxy to make Sukazi, fans happy

Midfielder eager to play again after months of inaction

20 November 2024 - 12:07
Neville Khoza Journalist
New TS Galaxy player Keagan Dolly signing a one year contract with the club. On the left is the club COO Hlubi Zipho and on the right, chairman Tim Sukazi
New TS Galaxy player Keagan Dolly signing a one year contract with the club. On the left is the club COO Hlubi Zipho and on the right, chairman Tim Sukazi
Image: Supplied

New TS Galaxy midfielder Keagan Dolly is eager to repay the faith chairman Tim Sukazi has shown in him after joining the club on Monday.

Dolly, who has been without a club since leaving Kaizer Chiefs at the end of June after his contract was not renewed, came close to joining SuperSport United before they opted to sign Vincent Pule.

The 31-year-old joined the Rockets on Monday and has promised to repay the faith the club showed in him by performing well and helping them to get back to winning ways. “[I am] excited to join this family. It has been a couple of months; everyone knows that I have been away from football and not having a team,” Dolly told the club media department yesterday.

“But I’ve always said that we’re looking for the best project that will suit me and my family, and we found a family in TS Galaxy. We could not be happier... and we’re just looking forward to enjoying football again. Work hard and contribute to the team on and off the field because I feel there are a lot of youngsters at the club who are exciting and I’m just going to try my best and help them contribute and score a few more goals.

“I just want to enjoy football, I feel like I owe it to myself; I owe it to the people around me and I owe it to the club, its supporters and the chairman for allowing me to come here and play football and try to help where I can.”

Dolly is also excited by the love he received from the club supporters on social media and said this made him feel at home quickly. “I felt the love on my Twitter page, which is X now, messages from people that also know me from my WhatsApp,” he said.

“That makes me feel excited as well. For me, it's just to tell them we are really working hard off the field as a team and we are trying to do our best and we just want to get back to winning ways and doing so by playing good football and then making them happy.”

Meanwhile, Sukazi believes Dolly’s experience and leadership qualities will guide the youthful side as they look to get back to winning ways.

“We are delighted to have captured Keagan Dolly’s signature. He is just one tonic our youthful squad has been missing,” Sukazi said.

SowetanLIVE

Sukazi banks on young PSL exco members

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi is pleased to see younger members elected to the Premier Soccer League executive committtee (exco) and says the only ...
Sport
5 days ago

Chiefs hope friendly cup tourney success inspires league form

After clinching the inaugural Home of Legends Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 5-4 on penalties, Kaizer ...
Sport
2 days ago

Limbikani Mzava hopes history will repeat itself in cup final

Magesi defender Limbikani Mzava hopes history repeats itself in Saturday's Carling Knockout final against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Free State Stadium.
Sport
1 day ago

We wanted to make fans happy – Broos on Bafana's win

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos didn't want his team to follow in the footsteps of some of the continents' powerhouses such as Nigeria and Tunisia by ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

How to upgrade your prepaid electricity meter
Police probe death of illegal miner retrieved from Stilfontein mine