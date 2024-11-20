Fifa break may have been beneficial to these players

The fact that many teams haven’t been in action for nearly two weeks now due to their non-participation in the Carling Knockout, combined with the current Fifa break, could benefit several injured players who may have used the break to heal.
We pick some high-profile stars who are likely to have fully recovered when league action resumes on November 26.
Tapelo Xoki, Orlando Pirates (knee injury)
The 29-year-old centre-back has not featured for Pirates this season after suffering a severe knee injury in May. Last month Pirates released a statement, confirming Xoki had been cleared to return to full training, “with focus on agility drills before being allowed to participate in friendly matches”. As Pirates last played an official game on November 5, Xoki must have managed to get some minutes in friendlies.
Bradley Grobler, SuperSport United (groin injury)
Matsatsantsa’s all-time leading scorer picked up a serious groin injury in the first week of the 2024/25 season when SuperSport were beaten 3-1 by Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium in August. The 36-year-old striker has not featured since that MTN8 game against Pirates. However, Grobler had started training with the rest of the team before this Fifa break. In fact, before their 1-0 league win over Kaizer Chiefs late last month, coach Gavin Hunt revealed the player was close to making the bench.
Mduduzi Mdantsane, Chiefs (broken jaws)
The 29-year-old midfielder missed Amakhosi’s pre-season camp in Türkiye after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash that left him with broken jaws in June. Chiefs disclosed Mdantsane would be out for three months, but he has not featured in any official match yet.
However, the former Baroka skipper played in the Home of Legends Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, even scoring the winning penalty that ensured Chiefs won this friendly tournament. Mdantsane seems ready to make his first official appearance of the new season under new coach Nasreddine Nabi after the Fifa hiatus.
Goodman Mosele, Pirates (knee injury)
The 25-year-old midfielder, who excelled on loan at Chippa United last season, hasn’t played even a single game for Pirates this term. The ex-Baroka man sustained the knee injury upon linking up with Pirates for pre-season, even missing the club’s pre-season camp in Spain. Last month, Pirates announced Mosele was undergoing an intermediate rehabilitation phase, adding that he had started jogging and the team had slowly introduced heavy loaded weight training for him.
SowetanLIVE
Fifa break may have been beneficial to these players
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
