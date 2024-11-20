Bafana finish in style to clinch Afcon group

Bafana Bafana wrapped up what has been a productive year in fine style, delivering quite a dominant display to outwit South Sudan 3-0 at a sold-out and vibrant Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.
Iqraam Rayners, Patrick Maswanganyi and Teboho Mokoena scored the goals that ensured Bafana win what was their final Group K fixture of the 2025 Afcon qualifiers. Bafana have been impressive in 2024, winning Afcon bronze in Ivory Coast early in the year. SA's next game is against Lesotho in World Cup qualifiers in March next year.
Coach Hugo Broos still included some of his instrumental stars in the starting XI such as Ronwen Williams, who earned his 50th appearance in Bafana shirt, Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau, among others, despite the fact that they went into this fixture already qualified for next year's Afcon finals in Morocco.
Broos would withdraw Williams for debutant Sage Stephens in the 74th minute, while Relebohile Mofokeng and Nkosinathi Sibisi also got rare minutes, replacing Maswanganyi and Siyabonga Ngezana at around the same time. Devin Titus also made his debut, replacing Thapelo Morena late in the second half.
Bafana qualified last Thursday, a day before they beat Uganda 2-0 in their penultimate Group K fixture, thanks to South Sudan's shock 3-2 win over Congo in Juba, which meant Congo were not going to overtake them even if they lost against Uganda and South Sudan.
Powered by the electrifying atmosphere, Bafana were cruising from the word go. The hosts' early dominance paid off as early as the seventh minute when Rayners slotted home a brilliant Oswin Appollis' cutback from close range. Rayners would miss a few chances later on.
While South Sudan hardly threatened all first half long, Bafana created a number of chances with one of those falling for Maswanganyi, who controlled the ball brilliantly and came close to score a goal similar to the one he scored in the 2-0 win over Uganda in Kampala on Friday, but was denied by South Sudan goalkeeper Majak Mawith in the 20th minute.
Maswanganyi would redeem himself two minutes later, pouncing on a rebound after Mawith had spilled Mokoena's shot to make it 2-0. Appollis was Bafana's most influential player, getting himself involved in almost all their attacks.
SA never took their foot off the pedal even in the second half, playing with confidence and determination again. Mokoena converted from the spot in the 50th minute to bag the night's third after Bright Stars' left-back Ivan Iwan tripped Khuliso Mudau off the ball in the box.
Bafana finish in style to clinch Afcon group
Rayners, Tito and Mokoena goals put Sudanese to sword
