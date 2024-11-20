ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Jele, Ngwenya warn Magesi can shock Sundowns in Carling final

All roads lead to Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday for the potentially explosive Carling Knockout final between Magesi FC and overwhelming favourites Mamelodi Sundowns.
In the 46th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Happy Jele and Manqoba “Shakes” Ngwenya, who say there is the possibility of a major upset in Bloemfontein.
Though former Orlando Pirates captain Jele and Sundowns' creative midfielder Ngwenya agree the Brazilians are hot favourites, they warned rookies Magesi cannot be underestimated.
They said Magesi coach Clinton Larsen and his assistant Papi Zothwane have experience and will prepare the top-flight rookies well enough to be competitive against star-studded Downs.
Jele and Ngwenya also spoke about how Bafana Bafana have progressed under coach Hugo Broos. They believe South Africa will be one of the teams to beat at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.
The pair said Pirates' attacking midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi, who has a penchant for showing off his skills, must be allowed to play his natural game and could be a long-term replacement for Themba Zwane as playmaker for Bafana.
