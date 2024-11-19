“We have been in the final and played against Sundowns in the past. So, I think it is time for us to shine again and we will get out there and play and anything can happen.”
Limbikani Mzava hopes history will repeat itself in cup final
Magesi defender warns Downs not to underestimate them
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Magesi defender Limbikani Mzava hopes history repeats itself in Saturday's Carling Knockout final against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Free State Stadium.
Mzava recalled their famous win with the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic in the same competition in 2012 at Moses Mabhida Stadium, with coach Clinton Larsen also as coach back then.
The defender made an assist in the final, where Celtic went on to win 1-0 as a short corner from Lyle Lakay was delivered to the back post by Mzava, where Joel Mogorosi netted the only goal of the match.
The Malawian international said he still remembers the famous win with fond memories and hopes to guide Magesi to glory against Sundowns on Saturday.
“I still remember that and I think this is the second chance for me and the coach [Larsen]. I think we can make history for the second time together,” Mzava said.
“We have been in the final and played against Sundowns in the past. So, I think it is time for us to shine again and we will get out there and play and anything can happen.”
Mzava, 31, however, is aware of the danger Sundowns pose but warns them not to take them lightly like other teams did in this competition.
“Most of the teams took us as underdogs, but the coach told us to believe in ourselves. We have been planning well against the teams we have been playing against and everything is working,” he said.
“We are just going to fight the way we have been fighting and anything can happen. We are very proud because the team came to the Premiership for the first time this season. It's not easy to do what is happening to us, but if you believe in yourself, I think that's what is happening for us.”
Mzava added that they will fight and leave everything on the pitch on Saturday.
“Anything can happen in football. The supporters have been pushing us and we just hope they come in numbers to Bloemfontein to support us. We are going to fight the way we have been fighting in the previous games.”
