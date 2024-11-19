Chippa United did not file a complaint against assistant referee Kamohelo Ramutsindela, who they accused of making xenophobic remarks towards striker Bienvenu Eva Nga, saying they were scared of being targeted.
Head coach Kwanele Kopo alleged that Ramutsindela said that Eva Nga is not South African and therefore could not say whatever he wanted during their 2-0 defeat to AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in October.
“Just before Eva got the yellow card, the first assistant referee, I think Eva said to him, 'Something happened in front of you and you didn't see it' and the assistant referee said to him, 'You talk too much, I'm coming for you',” Kopo explained on the day.
“Thirty seconds later, Eva gets a yellow card and we say to him, 'You are threatening us. You cannot threaten us. If I say to a referee, I'm coming for you I will get sent off'.
“I said to Thando Ndzandzeka [referee] what you are doing is wrong. Why did I say that?
“Etiosa Ighodaro earlier in the game commits a foul with his elbow on the fullback, he doesn't get a talking to and he doesn't get a yellow card.
“And a few other fouls happened like that and I immediately said, we are going to get a first yellow card. But anyway, after that commotion, Eva comes back.
“He is still having a go at the assistant, and now I'm trying to block the assistant referee, I don't know if you saw me, but I'm trying to block him because he is charging at Eva and then he says to my assistant coach, 'Ask him which country he is from; this is my country he must respect me'.
“That's what got me ruffled up. That is a xenophobic statement to make, we cannot accept and allow that in our football, [and] in society,” he said on the day.
Chippa drop xenophobic protest for fear of reprisals
Kopo says he has decided to move on from the incident
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Kopo has been vocal about “poor officiating” and said at the time the club was sure to file a complaint.
But at the weekend, Kopo changed his tune and said they took a decision not to delineate the incident to the Premier Soccer League.
“I said what I had to say in that post-match interview and the matter for us is closed, but the other officials heard,” Kopo said.
“Sometimes when you continue to complain about these things you get targeted, so we had to be careful of that.
“But the truth was told after that AmaZulu game … yes, I was angry, but the remarks were not made of out anger but out of shock that we can let such things go.
“There are so many things that go wrong in our league, especially with officials, and I always say to them that, the difficult thing about a coach is they lose their job [but] a referee gets suspended for four weeks and he/she comes back, so that is the difficulty."
SowetanLIVE
