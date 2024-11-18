How Bafana helped Oswin forget about Chiefs move

Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis says being eager to keep his place in Bafana Bafana set-up kept him going amid his much-publicised transfer hassle.
Appollis was heavily linked to Algerian giants MC Alger and Kaizer Chiefs in the recent transfer window.
Appollis’ agent Lance Davids is on record saying Polokwane owner Johnny Mogaladi had accepted Alger’s offer before going “offline” in August. Davids added that Mogaladi wanted the transfer fee to be paid in one instalment, saying “Chiefs didn’t have that capacity”.
“It was difficult [to cope with the transfer saga] but at the end of the day I knew that if I didn’t perform, I wasn’t going to be called up to the national team, so I had one thing in my mind, that was to continue working to be in the national team,” Appollis said at Bafana’s media open day at Southern Sun Cullinan in Cape Town yesterday.
Appollis still hopes for a European switch. “I have been thinking about it [where he sees himself in the future] lately. Everyone’s goal is to go to Europe, hopefully, I will get my opportunity,” the Polokwane winger said.
The already qualified Bafana are gearing up to host South Sudan in their final Group K fixture of the 2025 Afcon qualifiers at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (6pm). Bafana qualified for next year’s finals a day before their penultimate Group K match against Uganda, which they went on to win 2-0 in Kampala on Friday, thanks to South Sudan’s shock 3-2 win over Congo in Juba.
“It will be a tough game but we are motivated. Yes, we have qualified but the coach has told us to go and win, so we will do our best to get the victory,” Appollis, who scored twice in Bafana’s 3-2 win over South Sudan in Juba back in September said.
The 23-year-old Appollis, who hails from Bishop Lavis in the Mother City, is raring to play in front of his family in his hometown tomorrow. Bafana haven’t played in Cape Town in nearly a decade with their last game there against Angola, where they won 2-1, in a friendly in June 2015.
“I am excited to play in front of my family. I have been away from my family for a long time... I was missing them as well,” Appollis said.
How Bafana helped Oswin forget about Chiefs move
Polokwane City winger unshaken by transfer that didn't materialise
Image: Gallo Images
