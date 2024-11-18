After clinching the inaugural Home of Legends Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 5-4 on penalties, Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze hopes this will inspire them to do well in the Betway Premiership.
Chiefs first beat Golden Arrows 2-0 in the semifinal, while Sundowns edged Chippa United in a penalty shoot-out.
While Sundowns were without 10 players who were on international duty, Chiefs fielded their key players, including Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who has yet to appear in a competitive match this season.
Kaze, who was in charge in coach Nasredinne Nabi’s absence, expressed his satisfaction saying they will need to build on this.
“It was a good game to have everyone get some minutes on their legs,” Kaze told the media after the final match.
“Even those who haven’t had an opportunity to play a lot of games... it was a good day for us because we finished the day crowned with the trophy.
“It might not mean a lot because it’s a one-day tournament, but we believe that it gave us the boost we needed in the league games.”
Chiefs hope friendly cup tourney success inspires league form
Kaze says Amakhosi do not want to rush recovered Sam
Image: Richard Huggard
After clinching the inaugural Home of Legends Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 5-4 on penalties, Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze hopes this will inspire them to do well in the Betway Premiership.
Chiefs first beat Golden Arrows 2-0 in the semifinal, while Sundowns edged Chippa United in a penalty shoot-out.
While Sundowns were without 10 players who were on international duty, Chiefs fielded their key players, including Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who has yet to appear in a competitive match this season.
Kaze, who was in charge in coach Nasredinne Nabi’s absence, expressed his satisfaction saying they will need to build on this.
“It was a good game to have everyone get some minutes on their legs,” Kaze told the media after the final match.
“Even those who haven’t had an opportunity to play a lot of games... it was a good day for us because we finished the day crowned with the trophy.
“It might not mean a lot because it’s a one-day tournament, but we believe that it gave us the boost we needed in the league games.”
How Bafana helped Oswin forget about Chiefs move
Brandon Petersen, Dillan Solomons, Tebogo Potsane, Ashely Du Preez, Given Msimango, Bongani Sam and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo all got a run during the tournament.
Kaze added that they don’t want to rush Sam into playing after recovering from an injury he sustained while in Turkey with the club during the preseason.
“Bongani Sam has been injured for some time and we didn’t want to rush him into many minutes,” he said.
“We want to give him minutes gradually. He played between 15 and 20 minutes this morning [Saturday]. We felt this is just the beginning, we will keep working on him as everyone else.”
Chiefs will face Richards Bay in the league match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 27.
SowetanLIVE
Scouting players a collective effort at Downs – Mngqithi
Broos happy to have key stars back for Afcon qualifiers
Promoted Beganovic vows Galaxy will shine again
Tshabalala optimistic of top four spot after thrashing CBE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos