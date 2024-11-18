Soccer

Chiefs hope friendly cup tourney success inspires league form

Kaze says Amakhosi do not want to rush recovered Sam

18 November 2024 - 11:40
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs, winners of the inaugural Home of Legends Cup during the Home of Legends Cup, final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gqeberha, South Africa.
Kaizer Chiefs, winners of the inaugural Home of Legends Cup during the Home of Legends Cup, final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gqeberha, South Africa.
Image: Richard Huggard

After clinching the inaugural Home of Legends Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 5-4 on penalties, Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze hopes this will inspire them to do well in the Betway Premiership.

Chiefs first beat Golden Arrows 2-0 in the semifinal, while Sundowns edged Chippa United in a penalty shoot-out.

While Sundowns were without 10 players who were on international duty, Chiefs fielded their key players, including Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who has yet to appear in a competitive match this season.

Kaze, who was in charge in coach Nasredinne Nabis absence, expressed his satisfaction saying they will need to build on this.

“It was a good game to have everyone get some minutes on their legs,” Kaze told the media after the final match.

“Even those who havent had an opportunity to play a lot of games... it was a good day for us because we finished the day crowned with the trophy.

“It might not mean a lot because its a one-day tournament, but we believe that it gave us the boost we needed in the league games.”

How Bafana helped Oswin forget about Chiefs move

Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis says being eager to keep his place in Bafana Bafana set-up kept him going amid his much-publicised transfer hassle.
Sport
11 hours ago

Brandon Petersen, Dillan Solomons, Tebogo Potsane, Ashely Du Preez, Given Msimango, Bongani Sam and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo all got a run during the tournament.

Kaze added that they dont want to rush Sam into playing after recovering from an injury he sustained while in Turkey with the club during the preseason.

“Bongani Sam has been injured for some time and we didnt want to rush him into many minutes,” he said.

“We want to give him minutes gradually. He played between 15 and 20 minutes this morning [Saturday]. We felt this is just the beginning, we will keep working on him as everyone else.”

Chiefs will face Richards Bay in the league match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 27.

SowetanLIVE

Scouting players a collective effort at Downs – Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has explained the process of identifying new players who come to the club and improve their football.
Sport
3 days ago

Broos happy to have key stars back for Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is thrilled to have the trio of Mothobi Mvala, Siyabonga Ngezana and Thalente Mbatha available for double Afcon ...
Sport
4 days ago

Promoted Beganovic vows Galaxy will shine again

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic is optimistic he will turn the fortunes around at the club. Beganovic was assistant to Sead Ramovic, who resigned ...
Sport
4 days ago

Tshabalala optimistic of top four spot after thrashing CBE

Acknowledging that they are SA's hope in the ongoing Women's Champions League in Morocco, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala appreciated ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Police probe death of illegal miner retrieved from Stilfontein mine
New by-laws to be implemented for spaza shops