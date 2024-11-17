Downs showed no hunger in Women's Champs League – coach

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala has chalked up their failure to get out of the group stages of the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League in Morocco to a lack of hunger.
Sundowns' fate was sealed in a dramatic fashion, conceding two goals deep in stoppage time to squander their lead against Nigerian side Edo Queens in their last Group B fixture in Casablanca on Saturday.
Sundowns, who were the defending champions of this eight-team competition, took the lead via Melinda Kgadiete in the 24th minute. Emem Essien levelled matters in the 95th minute, before Marry Mamudu scored the winner for Queens, the competition's debutants, six minutes later.
Sundowns lost 1-0 to Egyptian side Masar in their group opener, before beating Central Bank of Ethiopia 4-0 in their second game, to finish third in the pool with just three points.
Group topping Queens and Masar, both on seven points, advance to the semifinals.
"I don't think we showed any hunger to say 'we want it more'. If you come to a tournament and you start on a negative note, it's always going to be difficult to bounce back. We tried to show character in the second game but in the third game it wasn't to be,'' Tshabalala said.
Tshabalala also bemoaned how they defended in their 2-1 defeat against Queens, albeit he emphasised that he didn't want to criticise his players.
Sundowns also won the inaugural edition of this tournament in 2021.
"The girls fought but we did not defend well as a team. Defensively we were poor but I don't want to bash my girls because I feel it wasn't to be,'' the Sundowns coach said.
Meanwhile, Mzansi's other representative in this competition, the University of Western Cape (UWC), also failed to reach the semifinals after finishing third with three points in Group A. Hosts FAR Rabat and TP Mazembe of DR Congo finished top and second respectively to advance to the last four.
UWC lost 2-0 to Rabat in their last pool stages game on Saturday, having also lost by the same scoreline to Mazembe in their opener last Saturday.
UWC beat Senegalese side Aigles de la Médina 2-0 in their second Group A game last Tuesday.
Downs showed no hunger in Women's Champs League – coach
Title holders and UWC exit tourney in first round
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
