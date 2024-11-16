Coach Hugo Broos wants Bafana to finish the year with a flourish in Cape Town

“Let's say we win on Tuesday, we will have 14 points and that’s a lot. There were some games we should have won, especially against Uganda at home,” said Broos after the match.

“It was important for us to win here in Uganda and go top in the group. Nobody can say we are lucky, like they said after the defeat of Congo by South Sudan during the week. We proved that we don’t need luck and we can win our own games when it matters the most.

“We will have 14 points if we win on Tuesday and we will be deserving of qualification for Afcon.”

Asked to reflect on the important away victory, Broos said they took time to get going in the match.

“I am very happy that we won the game today. It was a difficult game, especially in the first half where we played too slow. We had chances in the first half but there was good defence from Uganda.

“Our game was better in the second half where we easily found the deep man and that was a problem for Uganda and we scored in the right moments. We came here to win so that we can move to second spot in the group and we will try to win again on Tuesday against South Sudan.