Motaung relives ‘interesting’ journey with Irvin Khoza

While Motaung, alongside Mato Madlala of Golden Arrows, Stan Matthews of SuperSport United and Rejoice Simelane of Mamelodi Sundowns retained their seats, Johnny Mogaladi of Polokwane City, Sifiso Biyela of Richards Bay and TS Galaxy’s Tim Sukazi were voted as new exco members.
Biyela, 49, who's two years younger than Sukazi, is the youngest new exco member, while Mogaladi is the oldest new member at 64. Cape Town City’s John Comitis, David Thidiela of Black Leopards and Stellenbosch’s Robert Benadie made way for the trio.
“We have to be open to the young ones to take over because our time will come to an end, and there has to be a proper succession plan... that we do together as a committee and see how best can we probably put certain things in place, so that we can be able to get a proper way forward,” Motaung said.
Receiving a R2m gift from PSL chairman Irvin Khoza, who also lauded him for his momentous role in the formation of the league, left Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung emotional, also reflecting on how their relationship was forged.
“Indeed, it was emotional because this had been an interesting journey. It's been a long journey, and both of us have been on this journey, trying to manoeuvre and see how best we can improve football in this country,'' Motaung said during the league’s quadrennial general meeting at Sandton Convention Centre, where Khoza was elected unopposed for a sixth term as PSL chairman.
“So, the music [Frank Sinatra's song "I'll Do It My Way that played when Khoza honoured him] as well, made it even worse because I just became nostalgic about some of the things we went through on this journey.”
Motaung, who retained his seat in the PSL executive committee, continued to reflect on the journey he’s travelled with Khoza, who’s been the PSL chairman since its establishment in 1996. The 80-year-old Amakhosi owner was at the forefront of the formation of the National Soccer League, the precursor to the PSL, in 1985. “We’ve come a very long way, and when we put this league together, we worked together as a team,” he said.
While Motaung, alongside Mato Madlala of Golden Arrows, Stan Matthews of SuperSport United and Rejoice Simelane of Mamelodi Sundowns retained their seats, Johnny Mogaladi of Polokwane City, Sifiso Biyela of Richards Bay and TS Galaxy’s Tim Sukazi were voted as new exco members.
Biyela, 49, who's two years younger than Sukazi, is the youngest new exco member, while Mogaladi is the oldest new member at 64. Cape Town City’s John Comitis, David Thidiela of Black Leopards and Stellenbosch’s Robert Benadie made way for the trio.
“We have to be open to the young ones to take over because our time will come to an end, and there has to be a proper succession plan... that we do together as a committee and see how best can we probably put certain things in place, so that we can be able to get a proper way forward,” Motaung said.
