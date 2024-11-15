With the future of Brandon Truter looking uncertain after a string of poor results, Richards Bay chairman Jomo Biyela has thrown his weight in support of the coach, insisting he is going nowhere.
The Natal Rich Boyz are 12th on the Betway Premiership table with five points from seven matches having also found the back of the net just once in the process.
But Biyela says it is still too early to press panic buttons as they believe Truter can still turn things around.
“Football is an emotional sport, you react in whatever way you react in that particular moment,” Biyela told the media after the Premier Soccer League quadrennial general meeting in Sandton on Wednesday.
“There is no bad blood between myself and the coach; ... he is training the team and he is still part of the club. I've seen all that you guys [media] are saying about him being fired.
“I can tell you he is still part of the team; we will try to find ways of improving in areas where we feel we are not doing right.
“But we are not in the business of chopping and changing. If you come with a new coach here, he will go and tell you that you don't have players, you must do this. We need another three months of not getting results.
Bay boss backs Truter amid axing rumours
Biyela assures coach will receive support to improve
Image: Darren Stewart
“So, it is better to work with someone you know and know exactly his strengths and weaknesses and to assist him in terms of improving on those weaknesses than to chop and change coaches.”
Biyela, who was elected to the executive committee on Wednesday emphasised that they will support Truter until he gets it right and that he doesn't regret parting ways with Vusumuzi Vilakazi.
“Right now, Brandon Truter is the current coach of Richards Bay and my responsibility as the club's chairman is to support him up to a point where I feel he can't do anything to improve,” he said.
“Up until now, I'm fine with him. I never let go of Vusumuzi, he resigned. He is having his own life at AmaZulu, so there is nothing to regret.”
SowetanLIVE
