Bafana secure ticket to Morocco - without kicking a ball
Congo's defeat to South Sudan means SA, Uganda are through
Image: Richard Huggard
Moments after landing in Kampala yesterday, for today's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda, Bafana Bafana learnt they have qualified for the continental finals taking place in Morocco next year.
Congo’s shock 2-3 defeat to South Sudan in Juba yesterday afternoon meant that Hugo Broos 'steam secured their place at the Afcon finals with two games to spare.
Congo can only finish on a maximum of seven points if they win their last game at home on Tuesday against group leaders Uganda, who have also qualified, while Bafana are already on eight points before facing the Cranes today in Kampala (3pm).
Congo struck first via Christopher Ibayi in the 26th minute, before Ebon Wajo equalised for the host five minutes later. Ibayi would complete his brace 11 minuteslater, while Wajo responded by also slotting home his second of the day in stoppage time of the first half.
It was Data Elly’s 84th minute strike that ended Congo’s hopes of going to Morocco, giving less-fancied South Sudan their maiden win in this group after five games.
Having won bronze at last year’s Afcon in Ivory Coast, it's the second time since 2000 (co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria) and 2022 (in Mali) that Bafana qualify for Afcon back-to-back. In 2013 they qualified as hosts before also making the next finals in 2015, hosted in Equatorial Guinea.
With qualification now sealed, it remains to be seen if Bafana coach Hugo Broos will give more fringe players a chance today in Kampala and against South Sudan in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Bafana join Morocco, Egypt, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Senegal who have already qualified.
Broos, meanwhile, had shown confidence they would overcome the Ugandan Cranes even without some of the side's instrumental offensive personnel, such as Percy Tau, Themba Zwane and Lyle Foster.
While Zwane and Foster are sidelined by injuries, Broos omitted Tau, citing his lack of game time at his Egyptian club, Al Ahly. Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners is expected to spearhead Bafana's attack this afternoon, while Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates is also expected to play a role as Broos' attacking option.
“We have a great loss with Zwane and Foster, those were players who were important for Bafana. On the other hand, I am confident with the players in the group now. It's not good that we talk about those who are not here because of injuries,'' Broos said.
“When I see this guy next to me [pointing at Makgopa before patting him on the shoulders], when we went to Afcon everybody was laughing at me... 'Haha, what is he going to do with Makgopa in Afcon?' I have confidence in the players that are here now.''
Bafana qualify for Afcon finals without kicking a ball
