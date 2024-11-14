Yes, we're grooming my future successor in PSL — Khoza

“We must understand that this is an investment for all of us. We don't have the luxury of choices or partners, if we don't make the product interesting people won't spend their money.”
80-year-old Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung, who's also one of the founding members of the PSL, Mato Madlala of Golden Arrows, Stan Mathews of SuperSport United and Rejoice Simelane of Mamelodi Sundowns retained their seats as executive committee members.
Richards Bay's Sifiso Biyela, Johnny Mogaladi of Polokwane City and Tim Sukazi of TS Galaxy were voted as new members, replacing John Comitis (Cape Town City), David Thidiela (Black Leopards) and Rob Benadie (Stellenbosch).
Two weeks ago, Khoza made it clear that his main objective in the next four-year term is to make sure clubs profit from hosting matches.
And on Wednesday, he emphasised it remains his main priority in the next four years.
Returning for his sixth term as PSL chairman after being elected unopposed at the league's quadrennial general meeting at the Sandton Convention Centre Wednesday, Irvin Khoza, who will be 80 years old by the end of this new term, suggested it wasn't solely up to him to groom potential successors.
Khoza, who has been the league's chair since 1996, revealed that they are grooming new blood like Jessica Motaung, Nonceba Madlala and Nkosana Khoza, among others, to take over when the time is right.
“We have put all of them in the programme so that we can prepare them for the future. We put them in the programme and they all occupy key positions in their clubs to make sure they are well prepared,” Khoza answered when quizzed whether there was any succession plan to replace him when his time is over.
“Some of them are managers and they are running their clubs, which is satisfying for me ... so let's see what happens.
