Soccer

Tshabalala optimistic of top four spot after thrashing CBE

14 November 2024 - 10:14
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players celebrate a goal by Refilwe Tholakele during the 2023 CAF Womens Champions League final match against Sporting Club Casablanca at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players celebrate a goal by Refilwe Tholakele during the 2023 CAF Womens Champions League final match against Sporting Club Casablanca at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Acknowledging that they are SA's hope in the ongoing Women's Champions League in Morocco, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala appreciated Wednesday's victory over Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), albeit he was still critical of their display.

We are carrying the hopes of SA, so we can't bow out of the tournament in group stages. I have made the girls aware that it's a big tournament and it's there for us to defend it. We've got to show character and come to the party,
Jerry Tshabalala

Sundowns scored four unanswered goals against CBE. Melinda Kgadiete netted a brace before being voted the Player of the Match award, with Boitumelo Rabale and Lelona Daweti also adding their names on the score sheet to help Banyana Ba Style bounce back in style, having lost their Group B opener 1-0 to Egypt's Masar three days earlier.

Sundowns need to beat Edo Queens of Nigeria, who are now top of Group B on four points, in their last pool stages fixture on Saturday to advance to the semifinals. The top two finishers from both groups qualify for the semifinals.

“It was important for us to bounce back strongly after starting the tournament on a negative note, so we needed to redeem ourselves. However, there are still a few things I am not happy with in terms of how we play... I feel there are finer things we need to fix. We could have scored more than four. There's still room for improvement.”

Tshabalala reiterated his optimism that they'll go to the semifinals, asserting they don't care who they meet there. “We have a strong team. We believe that we will make it to the semifinals. It doesn't matter who we meet in the semis because we know that for us to be champions, we have to beat anyone in this tournament,'' the Sundowns coach stated.

Kgadiete noted the win over CBE has made them believe they'll qualify for the last four, also expressing her happiness over winning the player of the match gong. “Winning this game gives us hope that we'll go to the semifinals. It was a must-win. I am happy to get the player of the match accolade, especially because I didn't do well in the first game,'' Kgadiete said.

Meanwhile, SA's other representative in this competition, University of Western Cape (UWC), take on FAR Rabat in El Jadida in their last Group A match tonight (7.30pm). 

SowetanLIVE

