Tshabalala optimistic of top four spot after thrashing CBE
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Acknowledging that they are SA's hope in the ongoing Women's Champions League in Morocco, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala appreciated Wednesday's victory over Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), albeit he was still critical of their display.
Riveiro feels Fifa break came at worst time for Bucs
Yes, we're grooming my future successor in PSL — Khoza
Khoza blesses Motaung with R2m ‘to spoil himself’
