Riveiro feels Fifa break came at worst time for Bucs
On-form Pirates have to wait until November 26 to play again
Image: Alche Greeff
With their next game only on November 26, away to Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the CAF Champions League, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has admitted they'd have liked to continue playing amid their blistering form.
Pirates, who last played when they beat Richards Bay 1-0 at Orlando Stadium nine days ago, have for the first time won their first seven opening league fixtures as they sit at the summit of the Betway Premiership log.
“Obviously, when you are winning every two, three days, you don't want to stop ... I am not going to lie, you want to keep going, especially the players, who may be having fun on the field and the results are coming for us,'' Riveiro said.
“Well, you want to continue but now many of them have different compromises with national teams ... they will continue competing and the [other] ones will stay here in Joburg and prepare for what's coming. We have an extremely tight schedule in November, December, January ... and the next Fifa break is in March, so once we resume after this one, we don't stop anymore.”
Even so, the Spaniard accepts that he has no control of the way the fixture programme is designed, revealing how they intend to use the hiatus, where seven of their players in Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Patrick Maswanganyi, Evidence Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng (all Bafana Bafana), Deon Hotto (Namibia) and Gilberto (Angola) will be away on international duty.
“There's nothing I can do, so I take it [the fixture programme] the way it is. It's a break and it doesn't matter if I prefer it or not. So, like I said many times, one of the keys to succeed in modern football is planning,'' Riveiro said.
“We have the opportunity now to utilise this time to rest some of our players, to refine some other players, and some other team dynamics. We have more time to look at small details that when you're competing every two, three days you don't have time and opportunity to do.
“I am always taking everything like something positive ... if there's a break, it's going to be positive for sure because we will use the time to come back better.”
