Promoted Beganovic vows Galaxy will shine again

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic is optimistic he will turn the fortunes around at the club.
Beganovic was assistant to Sead Ramovic, who resigned from the club last week following a string of poor results.
The Rockets are rooted at the bottom of the Betway Premiership table without a win in six matches.
Beganovic, who has been with the club for two years, said he knows what he needs to do to improve and take the club forward. “I have signed a two-year contract and I have been here for two years as an assistant coach and I know all the players. I think we have a strong group,” Beganovic told Sowetan.
"But I can promise that we will [soon] move away from the bottom [of the log table]; we will be playing better football. Now we can’t change anything because we don’t have time."
The 41-year-old identified confidence as something he needed to instil in his players as he feels their morale is down. “I want to put pressure on myself and not on my players. I want to give back some confidence to my players because I told them that I want to see happy faces,” he said.
“When we go to training and afterwards, I want to see smiles. And then we can expect to have success. If we work hard and fight for every ball and everything on the pitch, we can expect to win many games. For now, we just need to fix that and put pressure on myself and then if we can just continue like we worked recently at training, I don’t see any reason why we can’t reach our goals. We need to fix so many things. Now is the Fifa break and we will have enough time to correct what we think needs to be fixed.”
The coach from Bosnia-Herzegovina also took time to thank Ramovic and Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi for giving him the opportunity. I want to say a big thank you to coach Sead Ramovic because he brought me here, I came with him and we worked for two years.
“I also want to say thanks to our chairman for everything. He believes in me, and I appreciate that. What I can promise is that we will fight for everything and I know we will have success.”
SowetanLIVE
Promoted Beganovic vows Galaxy will shine again
Fifa break affords new coach time to instil his philosophy
Image: Darren Stewart
SowetanLIVE
