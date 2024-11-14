Soccer

Promoted Beganovic vows Galaxy will shine again

Fifa break affords new coach time to instil his philosophy

14 November 2024 - 11:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
Adnan Beganovic,
Adnan Beganovic,
Image: Darren Stewart

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic is optimistic he will turn the fortunes around at the club.

Beganovic was assistant to Sead Ramovic, who resigned from the club last week following a string of poor results.

The Rockets are rooted at the bottom of the Betway Premiership table without a win in six matches.

Beganovic, who has been with the club for two years, said he knows what he needs to do to improve and take the club forward. “I have signed a two-year contract and I have been here for two years as an assistant coach and I know all the players. I think we have a strong group,” Beganovic told Sowetan.

"But I can promise that we will [soon] move away from the bottom [of the log table]; we will be playing better football. Now we can’t change anything because we don’t have time."

The 41-year-old identified confidence as something he needed to instil in his players as he feels  their morale is down. “I want to put pressure on myself and not on my players. I want to give back some confidence to my players because I told them that I want to see happy faces,” he said.

“When we go to training and afterwards, I want to see smiles. And then we can expect to have success. If we work hard and fight for every ball and everything on the pitch, we can expect to win many games. For now, we just need to fix that and put pressure on myself and then if we can just continue like we worked recently at training, I don’t see any reason why we can’t reach our goals. We need to fix so many things. Now is the Fifa break and we will have enough time to correct what we think needs to be fixed.”

The coach from Bosnia-Herzegovina also took time to thank Ramovic and Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi for giving him the opportunity. I want to say a big thank you to coach Sead Ramovic because he brought me here, I came with him and we worked for two years.

“I also want to say thanks to our chairman for everything. He believes in me, and I appreciate that. What I can promise is that we will fight for everything and I know we will have success.”

SowetanLIVE

Tshabalala optimistic of top four spot after thrashing CBE

Acknowledging that they are SA's hope in the ongoing Women's Champions League in Morocco, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala appreciated ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Riveiro feels Fifa break came at worst time for Bucs

With their next game only on November 26, a way to Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the CAF Champions League, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Yes, we're grooming my future successor in PSL — Khoza

Returning for his sixth term as PSL chairman after being elected unopposed at the league's quadrennial general meeting at the Sandton Convention ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Khoza blesses Motaung with R2m ‘to spoil himself’

Khoza praised the selflessness of Motaung, saying his “investment in the formation of the PSL was much higher” than everyone else because of the big ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW |Safpu’s Mhlongo and Shabalala calls for sports tax and ...
New by-laws to be implemented for spaza shops