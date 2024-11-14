Soccer

Broos happy to have key stars back for Afcon qualifiers

Mbatha, Ngezana and Mvala boost Bafana for clashes with Uganda, S Sudan

14 November 2024 - 12:30
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Thalente Mbatha of South Africa during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers match between South Africa and Uganda at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is thrilled to have the trio of Mothobi Mvala, Siyabonga Ngezana and Thalente Mbatha available for double Afcon qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

Bafana face Uganda at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala in their penultimate Group K fixture of the 2025 Afcon qualifiers on Friday (6pm). SA, who need just two points to seal qualification, wrap up their qualifiers campaign against South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday (3pm).

Mvala last featured for Bafana in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in his home province of Free State in June, owing to an unspecified injury that he's since overcome.

Ngezana and Mbatha missed Bafana's last game, a one-all draw away to Congo in these Afcon qualifiers in October.

“Our last game in Congo wasn't our best game. We have some players back that we didn't have in Congo... I think about Ngezana, I think about Mvala, I think about Mbatha, these players weren't in Congo. We can do more now with them in the group. My confidence is big in this team,'' Broos said.

“I was happy to see Mothobi playing again at Sundowns. He was injured for a long time. If you see the things he did in the past for Bafana, I think you'd understand why I am happy that he's back. He's not the finest, the biggest most talented player of SA but he was so important for us in past games. It was a loss not having him in Congo, because he's a player to help us in such games.”

Broos accepts that failing to qualify for next year's Afcon would be a “shame” after finishing third at the last edition. Morocco will again host the Afcon next year from December 21 to January 18 2026.

“Being the bronze medallists of the last Afcon and looking at the opponents in our group, I respect them, but they are not the biggest teams in Africa. I think it'd be a little shame if we don't qualify,'' Bafana Bafana coach said.

