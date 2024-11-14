Just when Bafana Bafana were gearing up for Friday's penultimate Group K qualifier against Uganda in Kampala, they have qualified for next year’s finals in Morocco without even kicking the ball — thanks to Congo’s 3-2 shock defeat to South Sudan in Juba Thursday afternoon.
This result means Congo will finish on seven points if they win their last game at home on Tuesday against group leaders Uganda, who have also qualified, while Bafana are already on eight points before facing the Cranes on Friday in Kampala.
Should Uganda win against SA on Tuesday in Cape Town, South Sudan would finish with six points, which is not enough to qualify for the competition.
Congo struck first via Christopher Ibayi in the 26th minute, before Ebon Wajo equalised for the host five minutes later. Ibayi would complete his brace 11 minuteslater, while Wajo responded by also slotting home his second of the day in stoppage time of the first half.
It was Data Elly’s 84th minute strike that all but ended Congo’s hopes of going to Morocco, giving less-fancied South Sudan their maiden win in this group after five games.
Having won bronze at last year’s Afcon in Ivory Coast, it's the second time since 2000 (co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria) and 2022 (in Mali) that Bafana qualify for Afcon back-to-back. In 2013 they qualified as hosts before also making the next finals in 2015, hosted in Equatorial Guinea.
With qualification now sealed, it remains to be seen if Bafana coach Hugo Broos will give more fringe players a chance today in Kampala and against South Sudan in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens is the only uncapped player in the Bafana squad, and hevd be hoping to get a run now that the qualification has been confirmed.
Bafana join Morocco, Egypt, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Senegal who have already qualified.
Bafana qualify for Afcon finals without kicking a ball
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
